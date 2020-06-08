Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: See her 10 best family pics with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor and others

Actor Sonam Kapoor turns 35 years old on Tuesday and to get the celebrations started, we bring you the 10 best pictures from her family album. After spending almost two months away from her parents in Delhi due to the coronavirus lockdown, Sonam returned to Mumbai on Sunday and is ready to ring in her birthday with her family.

Sonam is the eldest daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor. She followed in her dad’s footsteps when she decided to become an actor. Even Anil is proud of the choices Sonam has made in her career. “She has always been fortunate she was in a position to be very choosy. If you see in the last 11 years of her career, she has hardly done any films. I think that’s great, if you can be choosy. She does what the heart says,” he once said about her.

Check out Sonam’s family pics:

Sonam’s sister Rhea is also her best friend. The two have worked together on films such as Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. Rhea is also Sonam’s go-to stylist for all major events. Talking about her sister, Sonam wrote in an Instagram post, “Dear @rheakapoor not many people understand that I’m still standing at this point in my life because you’ve always held my hand. You’ve helped me make every decision in my life and have been there unconditionally through everything. No one is smarter, wiser or prettier then you. No one makes me laugh as much you do and no one exasperates me as much. Love you Rhee bee you the bestest baby sister in the world!”

Also read: Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for ‘support offered to help my migrant brothers’

Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. The two often share loved-up pictures with each other on social media. Sonam talked about Anand in an interview with Filmfare and said, “Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand… the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend… like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more