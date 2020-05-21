Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Check out her 10 best pics with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Bollywood’s star-to-be, Suhana Khan turns 20 years old on Friday. To celebrate her big day, we are bringing you 10 awesome picture of her with her family.

Suhana was born on May 22, 2000 and is the middle child and only daughter of Shah Rukh and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan. Suhana has an elder brother Aryan and a younger brother, AbRam.

Ever since she was a kid, Suhana has wanted to be an actor. She is currently pursuing a course in film studies at the New York University. “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest,” she had said in interview to the Vogue magazine in 2018.

Check out her 10 best pictures with family:

Suhana recently starred in her first short film, The Grey Part of Blue and even earned praise from her fans and friends. Talking about her Bollywood aspirations, Shah Rukh has said: “Suhana can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid ten times less than I do, if times don’t change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain.”

As for Suhana, she found a way to deal with her father’ superstardom. “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious,” she said in the Vogue interview.

