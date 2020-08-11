Happy birthday Suniel Shetty: 10 pics that prove age is just a number for the super fit star

Actor Suniel Shetty turns 59 on Tuesday and we are just as confused by the number as you are. Suniel is just a year away from officially becoming a sexagenarian but can easily pass off as someone half that age.

Suniel, who was always one of Bollywood’s most popular action stars in the ’90s, has kept his love for fitness alive (and kicking) all these years. He regularly shares awesome pictures of himself, working out at the gym or showing off his enviable facial hair and chic man bun. Check out some of his best Instagram posts here:

The actor is aware of internet’s obsession with his good looks but finds it embarrassing when he called hot and sexy. “The other day my daughter, Athiya’s friends were showing her some pictures and addressing me as hot. Of course, it is embarrassing but when Athiya came home, she was like. ‘Papa, what is this? You better start ageing’. I told her it’s not like I was doing anything to look young because I don’t even dye my hair. It’s just the result of being fit all these years. I am so glad that Mana (Shetty, wife), Athiya and Ahan (son) have all inherited that habit from me. When we go out together, our kids often tell us that Mana and I look like their siblings. First they ask us to dress fashionably and keep up with the changing times and when we do that, they complain that we look young,” he had told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview.

Not just sweating it out at the gym, Suniel also practises yoga to stay healthy. In another interview with HT, Suniel had talked about his struggle with migraines and how it affected his work life. “Because of the constant migraine, I got slower, sloppier and that is when I discovered yoga. That transformed my life and cut the migraine completely. I hit the gym, did yoga in the morning, and soon, everything went back on track,” he had said.

Suniel next release is Priyadarshan’s multilingual period epic Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which also stars Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier. The film is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the decorated fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin (Samoothiri) in 16th century Kerala. It was scheduled to release on March 26 before the coronavirus pandemic delayed all plans.

Suniel will also be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga. The film, which is set in the 1980s and 1990s, features an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy. It is scheduled to open in theatres on June 19.

