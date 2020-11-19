Happy birthday Tara Sutaria: Check out her best, most romantic pictures with boyfriend Aadar Jain

Actor Tara Sutaria turns 25 on Thursday and is celebrating her big day in the best way possible. She is in Maldives with her boyfriend, actor Aadar Jain and ringing in her birthday amid the sand and waves.

On Wednesday, Aadar even shared a picture of her in the pool, calling it ‘View to a kill’. However, this is not the first time they have showed off their love for each other on social media. The two keep dropping cute and romantic comments on each other’s Instagram posts, confessing their love.

Rumours of their relationship started gaining steam last year after they attended Malaika Arora’s birthday party and then Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party together. When they celebrated New Years in London together, fans started wondering if the two are officially a couple.

However, it was during Aadar’s elder brother Armaan Jain’s wedding that fans realised how perfect the two were for each other. Pictures and videos of the two dancing and singing at the wedding sangeet went viral. She attended all the wedding functions and even struck the ‘couple poses’ in pictures with Aadar.

Soon after that, Tara confirmed that she and Aadar were indeed together. She shared a loved-up birthday wish for Aadar and a picture of them together. She wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara was asked if she ever felt like opening up about dating Aadar would invite scrutiny into their personal lives. She said that she does not believe in hiding something that is ‘beautiful’. “I actually haven’t said anything... whether it has been to a journalist or any member of the media... about it. I do believe if you are with someone, it is obviously private and very sacred. In our line of work, very few things are private or left to someone’s imagination, so I understand why so many people tend to keep it to themselves and don’t like to share it with people,” she said.

Also read: Shekhar Suman demands apology from those who accused him of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for political motives

What’s more is that Aadar’s family also approves of their relationship. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, his mother Rima Jain said, “We love anybody our son loves.” She, however, confirmed that no wedding is being planned. “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work,” she said.

Tara made her film debut with Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She was then seen in Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more