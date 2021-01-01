Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: It’s going to be a different start to the year but I think there’s great hope, say the actor

January 1 is not just the start of a brand new year for Vidya Balan but also her birthday. However, this time around, it’ll be a different kind of celebration for the actor on her special day, as she rightfully notes how the world itself has changed amid the pandemic.

“This year obviously we won’t have a party, it’ll just be family because no one feels safe stepping out and then curfew and limited number of people, all of that is there,” shares Balan, who turns 42 today.

There may not be a grand celebration but that does stop the actor to have a wish on her birthday.

“It’s going to be a different start to the year but I think there’s great hope, that the year is going to be kinder and I feel that’s what we’re hoping for. Every time I hear people say that ‘Oh my god how much more this world will take from us’, I think that my sentiment is not that. I know what people mean when they say that because it has been a tough one. But I really feel that for me, a new year will be gentler and kinder on us,” she adds.

And hope is something that Balan is not giving up on. “Normally they say lull before the storm but I hope that 2021 is going to be the lull after the storm. It’s all going to be sunshine and happiness again,” she says.

While the actor is looking forward to the new year, she says there are important takeaways for her from the year gone by.

“Who knows what’s going to happen tomorrow, that’s what the pandemic made us realise that we must live in today. There has been a recalibration of life in general. Facets of our lives have changed. We’re all trying to go back to what used to be normal to us but we are still not there, the pandemic is still very much a reality,” she explains.

Balan also feels that there has been a change in priorities in our lives. “We’re capable of so much more than what we thought we were, that’s a huge realisation for a lot of people. And despite everything, we’ve seen human resilience the spirit of human resilience rise and shine.”

Last year, Balan saw have an OTT release with Shakuntala Devi, a short film Natkhat and she also shot for her film, Sherni amid the pandemic.

“We were trying to do all that we could to normalise the situation. I don’t think we can do that. I shot for Sherni. I started the film before the pandemic, finished it when things opened up and I’m very proud to say that we didn’t have a single Covid case. That wasn’t easy, to follow so many protocols while working. That’s why I say resilience. Ab kaam ho raha hai toh hum kaam karenge, whatever it takes, mask peheke kaam karenge,” she concludes.