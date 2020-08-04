Sections
Home / Bollywood / Happy birthday Vishal Bhardwaj: 10 popular songs he composed for Gulzar

Happy birthday Vishal Bhardwaj: 10 popular songs he composed for Gulzar

Here is wishing Vishal Bhardwaj a happy birthday with a playlist of his best works with Gulzar. The director-composer turns 55 this year.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Vishal Bhardwaj celebrates his 55th birthday on Tuesday.

Filmmaker-musician Vishal Bhardwaj, turns 55 on Tuesday. The filmmaker, who has given Hindi films such perfect gems as Maqbool and Haider -- to name just two, has also composed some of the most memorable and melodious songs. And veteran lyricist poet Gulzar has been his partner in quite a few of such endeavours.

Be it Omkara, the Hindi heartland adaptation of Othello (Kareena Kapoor-Ajay Devgn starrer Omkara) or Shahid’s career-defining film Kaminey (opposite Priyanka Chopra), the combination of Gulzar and Vishal has given us songs that are rooted in the milieu and richer for it.

Launching the first song under his own label Dhoop Aane Do, Vishal said last month in a web conference that he was inspired by Gulzar’s poem about hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. Vishal sent him his composition set to the words and Gulzar loved it. “He heard it and said ‘it is very beautiful’. I had made some musical changes and because of that, he readjusted his lyrics. He asked me ‘’Why don’t you record it? Just record it for me’’. When the song was recorded, I also started feeling nice about it. There was something unusual about it. Then came the question of releasing it. For a long time, I had this dream of owning a record label, so I decided this is the song I should open my label with. I feel it is a great phase for my music. I want to explore more music in me now,” Vishal had revealed.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor: ‘Same people pointing fingers are making nepotistic stars’



About working with Vishal on one of their most famous collaborations, Beedi, Gulzar had said earlier, “Do you remember Billo, the character Bipasha Basu played in Omkara? Well, she performs the song in the film. Every time she opens her mouth, a cuss word drops. I took a cue from this and developed the song. The language of Omkara is Awadhi and so is the song.”



Here, we take a look at ten songs by Vishal-Gulzar.

Raat ke Dhai Baje (Kaminey)

 

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (Ishqiya)

 

Chai Chapa Chai ( Hu Tu Tu)

 

Chod Aaye Hum Wo Galiyan (Maachis)

 

Tere Ishq Mein (Album Ishqa)

 

Beedi (Omkara)

 

Naina Thag Lenge (Omkara)

 

Bismil (Haider)

 

Darling (7 Khoon Maaf)

 

O Papadwale (Makdee)

 

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cat tries removing ‘spider’ from notebook, video has a hilarious twist
Aug 04, 2020 11:43 IST
‘KP threw wide, I had a swing’: Kumble recalls maiden ton in 2007 Test
Aug 04, 2020 11:44 IST
HDFC Bank gets new CEO, boosts shares
Aug 04, 2020 11:39 IST
AP Inter Re-verification results 2020 declared at bie.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link
Aug 04, 2020 11:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.