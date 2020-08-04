Happy birthday Vishal Bhardwaj: 10 popular songs he composed for Gulzar

Filmmaker-musician Vishal Bhardwaj, turns 55 on Tuesday. The filmmaker, who has given Hindi films such perfect gems as Maqbool and Haider -- to name just two, has also composed some of the most memorable and melodious songs. And veteran lyricist poet Gulzar has been his partner in quite a few of such endeavours.

Be it Omkara, the Hindi heartland adaptation of Othello (Kareena Kapoor-Ajay Devgn starrer Omkara) or Shahid’s career-defining film Kaminey (opposite Priyanka Chopra), the combination of Gulzar and Vishal has given us songs that are rooted in the milieu and richer for it.

Launching the first song under his own label Dhoop Aane Do, Vishal said last month in a web conference that he was inspired by Gulzar’s poem about hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. Vishal sent him his composition set to the words and Gulzar loved it. “He heard it and said ‘it is very beautiful’. I had made some musical changes and because of that, he readjusted his lyrics. He asked me ‘’Why don’t you record it? Just record it for me’’. When the song was recorded, I also started feeling nice about it. There was something unusual about it. Then came the question of releasing it. For a long time, I had this dream of owning a record label, so I decided this is the song I should open my label with. I feel it is a great phase for my music. I want to explore more music in me now,” Vishal had revealed.

About working with Vishal on one of their most famous collaborations, Beedi, Gulzar had said earlier, “Do you remember Billo, the character Bipasha Basu played in Omkara? Well, she performs the song in the film. Every time she opens her mouth, a cuss word drops. I took a cue from this and developed the song. The language of Omkara is Awadhi and so is the song.”

Here, we take a look at ten songs by Vishal-Gulzar.

Raat ke Dhai Baje (Kaminey)

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (Ishqiya)

Chai Chapa Chai ( Hu Tu Tu)

Chod Aaye Hum Wo Galiyan (Maachis)

Tere Ishq Mein (Album Ishqa)

Beedi (Omkara)

Naina Thag Lenge (Omkara)

Bismil (Haider)

Darling (7 Khoon Maaf)

O Papadwale (Makdee)

