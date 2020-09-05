Happy birthday Zain Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son turns 2, check out their best family pics

On September 5, 2018, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, Zain Kapoor. The young couple are certainly among the most popular star couples of Bollywood and, hence, there was palpable excitement around the birth of their child. In fact, Mira is quite a star in her own right with her Instagram boasting on an impressive fan following. Through much of her second pregnancy, she was quite visible and was liberally photographed by the paparazzi.

Their son, Zain, who turns two on Saturday, was born in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. There was much enthusiasm in the run-up to his birth, with photographers covering hospital movements of the family closely. Zain has an elder sister, Misha.

With the birth of his children, Shahid’s transformation as a family man has been complete. Mira’s Instagram page has quite a few pictures of the actor spending time with his children. Shahid said that he was ‘damn selfish’ until his children came into his life, though he believed otherwise. In an interview to Filmfare, he had said, “I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realised I was actually damn selfish. Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it.”

Shahid’s parents were delighted that his family was now complete. Soon after Zain’s birth, Neelima Azeem had told Pinkvilla in an interview: “It’s been joyous. The family is complete, Shahid and Mira now have a beautiful son and a daughter.. so it feels great. Misha has got a young brother and we have got wonderful grandchildren, so the feeling is difficult to describe in words but I guess, I feel on the top of the world and very grateful. It is very exciting as there is so much to do.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law counters Rhea Chakraborty’s claims: ‘5 times my wife left me behind to be with her brother’

Pankaj Kapur had expressed a similar sentiment. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Pankaj had said: “I became a dadu two years back and it’s always a delight having a new addition to the family. If you are finding him cute, just imagine what would be my reaction on seeing the little one and Zain is a beautiful name. I am happy that Shahid’s family is now complete. We are all full of joy and are absolutely delighted.”

Zain’s mother, Mira, remains as indulgent as ever. In July last year, sharing a cute picture of her son, she had addressed him as her ‘Baby Bear’ and had written: “You’ve got this Mama” #babybear #zizou.” At another time, she had shared another picture with her little one and called him her “small wonder”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more