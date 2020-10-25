Sections
Home / Bollywood / Happy Dussehra: Aishwarya Rai talks about Karma, Manoj Bajpayee shares photo with 10 heads

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee and many other Bollywood celebrities have wished their fans on Dussehra.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 13:20 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bollywood celebs have wished fans on Dussehra

As the nation celebrates the auspicious occasion of Dussehra or Vijay Dashmi, several Bollywood celebrities including Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Kangana Ranaut, among many others, extended warm greetings to their fans on social media.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram account to wish her fans on the occasion. Sharing a post that highlights the similarity in the names of Ram and Ravana, she wrote, “Happy Dussehra all.” It read, ‘Everyone has the same start but the end is decided by Karma.”

“Wishing you a bright, happy and peaceful Dussehra and a heartfelt Vijayadashami #HappyDussehra,” noted Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter.

 



Manoj Bajpayee shared a special video showing the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari poster, which features his character, with multiple heads, just like Ravana. He wrote, “May this festival of triumph bring a token of luck for you and both Suraj and Mangal in their epic face-off! #HappyDussehra!”

 

Kriti Sanon shared a quote on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Dussehra to everyone! I truly believe that we all have good as well as evil within us.. Let us choose to see the Good.. in ourselves as well as in others! Let us think and speak Good over Evil!.”

 

Madhuri shared a picture on Twitter that featured Lord Rama with a bow and arrow. It read, “Celebrate the victory of good over evil, today and always, Happy Dussehra.” Alongside the post she wrote, “May the joyous occasion of #Dussehra fill your life with prosperity.”

 

Urging people to maintain social distance and wear masks while celebrating the festival, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let’s all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evil #HappyDussehra.”

Wishing everyone a positive year ahead, actor Kajol shared a clip from her film Tanhaji and tweeted, “Let’s all burn our judgments and negativity this Dussehra. Wishing you a positive and calm year ahead. #HappyDussehra.”

 

 

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Raveena Tandon shared Instagram posts on a special occasion.

(With ANI inputs)

