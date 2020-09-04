Happy Teacher’s Day: 9 times Bollywood got our school teachers absolutely on point

School and college life was fun. No stress, no worries, just complete the homework, not break any rules, exams... okay, not that easy now that we remember. But making all the memories worthwhile was our teachers. We all remember them even today. The ones we all had a crush on. The ones who would always be strict, or always be nice. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that what we are today is the doing of our school teachers.

Let’s go down the memory lane and recall them, filmi style:

Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein: THE FRIEND & LOVE GURU

Shah Rukh Khan from Mohabbatein

We all had that one teacher with whom we could talk about anything, confide in, and who would also treat us like a friend. You could always count on this one for the best relationship advice —be it in matters of heartbreak or a new found love — they’d also allow us to break a few rules. What’s school life if you have not been a rebel?

Archana Puran Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: THE DRAMA QUEEN

Archana Puran Singh from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This is the melodramatic one, straight out of a daily soap! This teacher would always be the one with the accent, sophisticated, and classy in every sense. While the quiet one usually, they would also be the one who would be up for fun usually! And don’t forget, the loudest, too. Sorry ma’am!!

Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par: THE ONE WHO UNDERSTANDS

Aamir Khan from Taare Zameen Par

You can trust this teacher to have your back, always. We know they would give us solutions instead of complaining to our parents. Though strict when required, they would always encourage us to do things which we really like. Be it extra curricular activities, or even making a normal study period into a PT period, they understand that every child is special.

Rani Mukerji in Hichki: ALWAYS UP FOR AN EXTRA CLASS

Rani Mukerji from Hichki

Who liked extra classes? No one! Well, this teacher would always be on the lookout for that. For them, it’s all about study, study and some more study. Their teaching periods, combined with other teacher’s periods, and God forbid, even the games period would be sacrificed. Oh man, this teacher would chase you to your homes if you’ve not studied enough.

Boman Irani in 3 Idiots: THE STRICT ONE

Boman Irani from 3 Idiots

Remember that one teacher we were all very scared of? Boman Iran’s Viru Sahastrabudhhi aka VIRUS is just that. Their mere presence was enough to shush the entire class room. No nonsense. No fun. Oh, and they also had a nickname (to put it nicely, not exactly a good one) reserved exclusively for them by every student.

Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na: BOY’S CRUSH

Sushmita Sen from Main Hoon Na

This teacher had the power to floor everyone! Yes, the one we call our schooltime crush. The teacher, remaining in whose good books is every student’s aim. Also, while they would have all the attention of the class, we would actually be crushing over them than looking into our text books. Okay, get back to studies now!

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30: TOUGH MADE EASY

Hrithik Roshan from Super 30

The one who would always make the toughest of things look easy breezy. They would always be up for solving your problems and doubts, and not give up till you are clear. They would also work hard, take the most class tests. Children might hate them, but they realise that in the final exams that those tests finally paid off.

Neeraj Kabi in Hichki: WHO LOVES TO PUNISH

Neeraj Kabi from Hichki

Though they would not speak much, a glare from them was enough to know you are in trouble. They actually kept the naughty students we all were, in control. And it was them who would be the inspection in charge at school assemblies too. Remember that time when your nails or hair wasn’t cut, and your parents were called? Yes, this is that teacher.

Amol Gupte in Stanley Ka Dabba: THE FOREVER FOODIE

Amol Gupte from Stanley Ka Dabba

For them sharing is caring, but only food! This teacher would always be up for either treating or sharing lunches. Though in the film, Amol Gupte’s character would always eat the students’ lunch, this real life teacher we all had, would be a foodie and treat us as well. And they wouldn’t punish if we started eating during their class. How amazing was that! Well, just for the record, they knew you were eating. They just did.

