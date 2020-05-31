Happy that I’m getting the time to study: Elnaaz Norouzi

For Elnaaz Norouzi, there’s nothing more important than keeping herself busy during the pandemic when she has quarantined herself at her home in Germany. Urging everyone to keep themselves occupied with something that interests them during this time, she says, “It is very important to stay productive now. In these times where you aren’t doing anything for months altogether, it’s important to look for that one thing you always wanted to do and didn’t get the time for.”

As for her, she has enrolled for an online acting class at the New York Film Academy which she attends five days a week. An excited Norouzi says, “My class is going very well. It’s very time consuming. We get a lot of homework. I’m super busy with that. The only thing that is making me happy during the pandemic is that I’m getting the time to study, otherwise everything else seems sad at the moment with no work.”

The Sacred Games actor’s happy that to be making use of her time honing her craft. She shares, “I always wanted to go to study there. I love studying and I believe that as an actor, you’ve to study a lot. One cannot just wake up one morning and say that they want to act and excel.”

She adds that though it has always been her dream to learn the art of acting, her busy schedule in Mumbai was holding her back. “Online course are very extensive and I would have to give it a lot of time. I realised that this was the time to do an online course since there isn’t much to do at home,” she says.

She flew home on March 18 just before the lockdown started in India. Talking about the situation in the Germany, Norouzi says, “Many establishments have opened up in Germany, including gyms. Things are back to normal again. There’s no lockdown anymore but you aren’t allowed anywhere without a mask.”