Home / Bollywood / Harami trailer: Emraan Hashmi leads the gang of pickpockets in a Mumbai slum

Emraan Hashmi is back in form in the first trailer of Harami that landed Monday afternoon. The film is set to have its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 15:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Harami.

The first trailer for Emraan Hashmi’s first Indo-American film Harami is out and it traces a human story amid the crime world set in Mumbai’s underbelly. Written and directed by Shyam Madiraju, the film marks Emraan’s return to international cinema six years after his collaboration with the Oscar-winning director Danis Stanovich for Tigers (2014).

The two and half minute video takes us to Mumbai slums and gives a close look into the syndicate of goons using young children as pickpockets. The trailer captures the fast paced, visually striking street saga of juvenile crime and broken destinies, as it plays out against the vibrant and chaotic backdrop of a city that never stops. The film features newcomers Rizwan Shaikh (16-year-old) as ‘Pachpan’, the leader of a pack of pickpockets and Dhanashree Patil playing Uma, his love interest.

Watch the trailer here:  

Speaking about the film, Emraan had earlier said in a statement, “It was Shyam’s script that really attracted me to his project. And his obsession with details, it was very contagious. Kudos to Shyam and his Harami team for making it into the prestigious main competition section of the festival. It was a true passion project for all involved and I am looking forward to the day when we will be able to share the film with the Indian audience.” Emraan Hashmi Films has co-produced the movie with US-based Germ Collective and other US producing partners. Brent Maddock and Pravesh Singh Rajput have co-produced the Film, with Paul Feig, Sunny Khanna and Navin Shetty on-board as Executive producers.

Harami will have the world premiere at Busan International Film festival in October. It has also been nominated for the best film, best director and best audience award. The awards are known as the ‘New Currents award,’ ‘Kim Jiseok Award and the ‘KNN Audience award’ respectively.

