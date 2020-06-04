Sections
Home / Bollywood / Hardik Pandya on surprise engagement with Natasa Stankovic: ‘My family backed me, said do whatever you want’

Actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya are expecting their first child together. Now, in a new interview, Hardik has opened up about how they met and began dating.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on the New Year.

On New Year’s day this year, came a news that surprised all - Bigg Boss 8 contestant and Bollywood actor Natasa Stankovic announced that she had got engaged to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now, in a new interview, Hardik had opened up about how they met and began dating.

Hardik spoke to cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and was quoted in a web site, www.crickettimes com, as saying, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

“That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other. Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31.” the all-rounder added. Asked if Natasa was a fan of his and knew about him, he said, “She had no idea who I was.”

On January 1, both Natasa and Hardik took to their respective Instagram pages to announced that they had got engaged. Sharing a video of Hardik going down on one knee and proposing to her with a ring on the New Year, she had written: “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.” Hardik too added a picture with Natasa and written: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”



Speaking about the engagement, Hardik told Harsha, “My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

On May 31, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sharing a picture with her belly bump showing, Natasa wrote: “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

