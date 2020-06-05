Hardik Pandya’s ex Elli AvrRam finally explains her cryptic post after his engagement to Natasa Stankovic

Actor Elli AvrRam has finally spoken about the cryptic message she had posted on Instagram days after cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actor Natasa Stankovic. Elli and Hardik had reportedly been in a relationship but never made it public.

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Elli said that too much was read into her post. She said, “You got to be kidding me; that New Year’s one ...no, it had nothing to do with him. I love the way you guys just pick up things and overthink and go into this space of like, oh...she’s trying to send a message to him. If I want to tell him something, I’d just drop him a message. I don’t have to go through Instagram to do it. So, no, that had nothing to with him, nothing, and I’m seriously happy for him and Natasa.”

On January 3, Elli had written a post which said, “Be your own Angel this time xx.” It was a solo picture of hers; many had read it as her message for Hardik.

On New Year’s day, Hardik and Natasa had taken to Instagram to announce their engagement. Sharing pictures from their engagement party on a yacht, Hardik had written: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.” Hardik recently announced that the duo was expecting their first child together. He had written: “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

In a recent Youtube Live interaction with well-known journalist Harsha Bhogle, Hardik had opened up about how he met Natasa. “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came),” he said.

“That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other. Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31.” the all-rounder added. Asked if Natasa was a fan of his and knew about him, he said, “She had no idea who I was.”

