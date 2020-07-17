Hardik Pandya’s new family pic includes Natasa Stankovic and their many pets. See latest post

Sections
Hardik Pandya posted a cute picture with Natasa Stankovic and their many pets. The duo is pretty regular about giving peek into their world.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya often share pictures from their personal life.

Actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya routinely share pictures, even as they await the birth of their first child together. His latest picture is all about ‘family’.

Sharing a picture, Hardik simply wrote: “Family.” The sweet picture shows Natasa lying on his lap, even as she has a protective arm around her baby bump. The duo is surrounded by their three pet dogs. One of the furry pet snuggles between Natasa and Hardik while she has an arm around it.

 

Natasa has been more regular with her Instagram updates, showing off her baby bump in a new photo. Sharing one picture, she had written on Monday: “Happiness is on the way.” Natasa looked fit in the photo. She had a yellow and green printed short dress on, which she ha paired with a pair of white sneakers.



Natasa and Hardik had taken everyone by surprise by their New Year engagement announcement this year. Then, in May, they took to their Instagram pages to announce that they were expecting a baby together. She had written: “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

In one of the pictures shared by both, they were seen in traditional clothes wearing garlands, performing a ritual. The picture had sparked speculation that they had quietly got married during the lockdown. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours.

