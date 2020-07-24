Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Cinemas shouldn’t be desperate to start without proper health protocols

Much like other sectors, showbiz industry has taken a massive hit due to the Covid-19 crisis, as theatres continue to remain shut for over four months now.

While there’s still no clarity on when they’ll reopen, theatre owners have been working towards formulating strategies that would be implemented once they get a go ahead to operate. In such a situation, though actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor feels the “financial pinch” that cinemas must be facing, he insists that “slow and steady” is the way forward for any activity involving a huge gathering.

“It’s not cheap to run cinemas, so they’ve to open up at some point with safety measures in place and with implementation of social distancing and regular sanitisation of the premises. But I hope they know what they’re doing and that it’s well thought out. I hope that they’re not desperate to start without having mapped out a proper health protocol, which they should be capable of executing,” the 29-year-old says.

Kapoor also foresees some major overhauls in the coming year about the dealing between theatres and producers.

“This is a good opportunity in my opinion for producers to renegotiate profit sharing deals they have with cinemas. For a very long time, those ratios have been unfair. Another issue which needs to be addressed is when a film comes out and if it doesn’t do well in the first couple of shows, the exhibitors remove the film to make way for a more popular film. That's not the way to do it,” says the actor, who doesn’t hesitate in questioning the integrity of cinema chains.

The Mirzya (2016) actor asserts that it’s high time that cinemas, especially given the current scenario, adopt a more flexible approach when it comes to releasing different kinds of films.

Citing the example of his 2018 film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which didn’t get enough screen and time to play at theatres, Kapoor says, “You cannot release every film in the same way. A big film, for example Sooryavanshi, will have to have a different release strategy than a Bhavesh Joshi. In the West, they first release films in five screens and then after the response, they go wider. The whole way the exhibitors handle releases will have to be revisited.”

