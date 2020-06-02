Harshvardhan Rane: I feel helpless looking at the condition of migrant workers suffering due to lockdown

Sections
Though actor Harshvardhan Rane lauds government’s decision to impose a timely lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, he feels timely facilities should have been arranged to help these migrant workers reach their homes.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:32 IST

By Sangeeta Yadav, Hindustan Times

Actor Harshvardhan Rane wishes he had some superpower so he could just help the stranded migrant workers.

Not one to sulk and crib, actor Harshvardhan Rane believes in looking at the brighter side of any given situation. However, amid the ongoing lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, thinking about the plight of migrant workers stranded on the roads and walking miles to reach their home, makes his heart sink.

Though there’s some respite after the Indian Railways began its operations in some states to ensure these migrants reach their villages safely, the actor feels “this should have been arranged much before” to prevent such a migrant crisis.

 

“I feel so low and helpless looking at their condition. My smile gets wiped off from my face when I watch their news. We’re sitting in the comfort of our home and have food and shelter, but these guys are struggling to get water and food, and just want to reach their homes. It’s just sad to see people suffer like that,” says Rane.



He adds that even if one wants to offer help, “it’s not easy to reach them. I wish I had some superpower to help them”.

When it comes to the measures taken by administration in containing the spread of the virus in the country, the 36-year-old feels they’ve done a good job so far.

“By imposing lockdown right on time, we’ve saved many lives . Of course, there have been people who flouted the norms, but our police has done a good job. It isn’t easy at all,” he opines.

 

Keeping himself occupied during such trying times and working on his mental, physical and intellectual well-being, Rane feels he ha become “a better version” of himself.

As the Paltan (2018) actor puts it, “This lockdown has been like a software update for me. It’s a great time to reset and update yourself and mind, body and knowledge are the three main areas I’m focusing on. I’ve started running 10 kms for the first time, and I do this daily in the parking space of my building. I practise cognitive ability games to sharpen my mind.”

Besides, Rane has also enrolled himself for an online course on human evolution and also reading books “to understand what inspires people and their journey from being nowhere to somewhere”.

