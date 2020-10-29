Harshvardhan Rane opens up on break-up with Kim Sharma, blames it on his ‘DNA’

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma broke up last year and the former has finally broken his silence on it. Harvardhan has blamed the break up on his ‘DNA’.

The couple never officially spoke about their break-up but their publicist has confirmed the reports of breakup last year. “Yes, Kim and Harshvardhan are not together anymore,” they had said. Harshvardhan, too, had shared a cryptic message on social media and deleted all their pictures together. “K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing, and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H,” he had written.

Now, speaking to Times Now, Harshvardhan said, “What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth,” he said. Joking about his break up, he quoted a dialogue from Rang De Basanti. “I really went through one of my best times. I think it is my DNA, it is my wiring, that I would like to blame. There’s a dialogue in Rang De Basanti - azadi meri dulhan hai, vaise hi main bolunga ki cinema meri dulhan hai. Bas Bejoy (Nambiar) sir banate rahe films, aur yehi hai mera relationship,” he said.

In December 2018, Harshvardhan had confirmed that he was in a relationship with Kim. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he had said: “I will say I am a very open person. There’s nothing to hide, I have never been a person to hide anything. Of course I am in a relationship, but it’s a personal space. I am a private person. And as far as the other person is concerned, I have to respect them. Barring that, where I go, whether it’s the jungles and stuff, it’s out there. I ran away from my home at a young age, have worked in a cyber café and STD booth, I don’t have anything to hide.”

Kim was previously married to Ali Punjani and moved to Kenya. However, their marriage did not end on a happy note and they later divorced.

Harshvardhan’s film-cum-web series Taish released on Zee5 on Thursday. It is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and also stars Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and others.

