Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘Haven’t bothered to ask why I wasn’t told’: Aahana Kumra on Vidyut Jammwal, their film being ignored by Disney+ Hotstar

‘Haven’t bothered to ask why I wasn’t told’: Aahana Kumra on Vidyut Jammwal, their film being ignored by Disney+ Hotstar

Aahana Kumra has responded to Vidyut Jammwal and their film Khuda Hafiz not being given representation during a virtual press conference organised by Disney+ Hotstar.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Vidyut Jammawal and Ahana Kumra feature in Khuda Hafiz.

Actor Aahana Kumra has said she is ‘shocked’ by online streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar not giving representation to their film Khuda Hafiz and not inviting film’s lead actor Vidyut Jammwal to a panel to announce the film releasing on the streaming platform.

The streamer announced Monday that Bhuj, Sadak 2, Ludo, Dil Bechara, Khuda Hafiz, Lootcase and Laxxmi Bomb will be arriving straight to digital. While Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan, with Varun Dhawan as the moderator, were a part of the panel, Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu were conspicuous by their absence.

Aahana told Mid Day in an interview, “I found out about the press conference after seeing Vidyut’s tweet. I have not bothered asking why I wasn’t informed. I know it won’t lead to an answer. The OTT platforms I have worked with have been warm, professional and democratic in how they present you. They pride themselves in equal representation. This is the first time I have seen such behaviour.”

An angry Vidyut tweeted. “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES.”



 

Randeep Hooda and Genelia Deshmukh showed support to Vidyut. “More power to you brother Vidyut .. will watch your film the day it releases @VidyutJammwal,” wrote Randeep. Genelia tweeted, “Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated.But then, sometimes even life is not fair. keep walking my friend.”

 

Also read: Farhan Akhtar on Abhay Deol’s claim of being demoted to supporting cast in ZNMD: ‘Have you come here to be a reality star?’

Khuda Hafiz is directed by Faruk Kabir and also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi. Kunal’s Lootcase is also slated for release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Israel’s annexation of West bank can only be stopped from within
Jun 30, 2020 12:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: India’s ban on 59 apps trends on social media in China and all the latest news
Jun 30, 2020 12:54 IST
Cyberbullying victims’ experiences differ by their emotional ability
Jun 30, 2020 12:56 IST
Doggo likes to hide behind curtains, he just may not be very good at it
Jun 30, 2020 12:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.