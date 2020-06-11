‘He is a divorcee, has 2 kids’: Kareena Kapoor says everyone warned her against marrying Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was at the top of her game when she decided to marry the love of her life, Saif Ali Khan, in 2012. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan last year, she said that many dissuaded her and not only warned her against getting married when she was doing so well professionally but also marrying someone who was a divorcee with two children.

“I’m just glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love. When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, ‘He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?’ They were like, ‘Your career will be over.’ And I was like, ‘Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens,’” she said.

Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh and has two children with her -- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two got divorced in 2004.

Host Karan Johar lauded Kareena for ‘owning her life and career’, and continuing to be a successful star. Priyanka Chopra, who was sharing the couch with her, also praised the way she conducted herself during her pregnancy.

“Even how she carried off her pregnancy was so unheard of in India,” Priyanka said. Karan interjected saying Kareena even came on the show when she was expecting Taimur.

Priyanka said that she was inspired by Kareena and would take a leaf out of her book during her own pregnancy. “Not just that, how fabulous she was and how she did the things that she does. I mean, I remember seeing those pictures and I was like, ‘See, now, that’s what I am also going to do,’” she said.

