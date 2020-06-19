Heartbroken Kriti Sanon wants this year to end, reposts old tweet: ‘Can we please skip the rest of 2020?’

Actor Kriti Sanon has shared a screengrab of an old tweet of hers, in which she is expressing her impatience with the year 2020. Kriti is coping with the death of her old co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on Sunday.

In her old tweet, originally posted on June 1, Kriti had written, “Can this year just end.. Can we pls skip the rest of 2020.” In addition to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the Hindi film industry also had to come to terms with the deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan and Sushant. Kriti was present at Sushant’s funeral, which was held on Monday.

In an emotional Instagram note shared by her earlier this week, she’d written, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

In a follow-up post, she slammed the media’s handling of Sushant’s death. She wrote, “It’s strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive side once you are gone.. Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place.. and if you haven’t posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new ‘Real’ world.. and the Real world has become ‘Fake’.”

Kriti, along with actors Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and other members of the film industry such as Abhishek Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Dinesh Vijan, attended Sushant’s funeral on Monday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

