Hema Malini, Dharmendra become grandparents again as daughter Ahana gives birth to twin girls

Hema Malini, Dharmendra become grandparents again as daughter Ahana gives birth to twin girls

Actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra have become grandparents again. Their younger daughter Ahana has given birth to twin girls. The babies were born on November 26.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 08:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hema Malini with daughter Ahana.

Actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s younger daughter Ahana Deol has given birth to twin daughters. She took to her Instagram account to share the news.

Sharing it as her Instagram Stories, her note read: “We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea Vohra. Born on - 26 November 2020. Proud parents Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra. Excited Brother Darian Vohra. Overjoyed grandparents Pushpa and Vipin Vohra, Hema Malini and Dharmenrdra Deol.”

The couple already has a son named Darian. Ahana’s older sister, actor Esha Deol has two daughters-- Radhya and Miraya Taktani.

Ahana Deol’s message.

Ahana and Vaibhav have been married since 2014. The last time the family welcomed a newborn baby into their family was in June 2019, when Miraya was born. Pictures of Hema sitting with all her grandchildren and the doctor who assisted in Esha’s delivery, were all over the internet. In one of the pictures, Dr Kiran Coelho, Mumbai-based obstetrician and gynecologist, was seen sitting besides Hema with the newborn Miraya in her arms.

 

Hema rarely shares pictures of her younger daughter but some throwbacks do feature her. Sharing one from the time the girls were young, Hema had written: “Weekend is a time to cherish with family. Sharing something close to my heart ! Have a great weekend ahead.” Unlike her elder sister, Ahana chose to be away from arclights though early on, she did assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2009 movie Guzarish, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Hema, who has had an active political career, does take time out for her family life. Only recently, she was in news when she conducted a havan at her residence on Esha’s birthday amid lockdown. While she conducted the havan, she was guided by their family priest.

Sharing a bunch of pictures, Hema had written: “Esha’s birthday today. I pray for God’s blessings on her to be always happy and loved. As we do every year, we had a small havan at home and I sat with her to conduct the puja as directed by our family priest online. Love you @Esha_Deol my baby.”

