Hema Malini says she did not get to spend enough time with Dharmendra after marriage but never complained

Hema Malini, who has been married to Dharmendra for more than 40 years now, said that she did not get to spend enough time with him after they tied the knot. The two had rather busy schedules, being successful stars of the 1970s and 80s.

In an interview, Hema said that though she and Dharmendra did not get a lot of time together after marriage, she never complained about it. Instead, she treated whatever time they got together as ‘precious’.

When asked by SpotboyE if there is anything in her life that she would like to change, Hema said, “I don’t think I want to change anything. I didn’t get enough time to spend with Dharam ji since marriage. But that’s okay. Whatever time we have together is precious. And I make it a point not to crib. Yeh kyon nahin kiya, woh kyon nahin kiya (Why did you not do this or that)…Why are you late?... I don’t squander my time with my loved ones complaining.”

Hema and Dharmendra were one of the most popular on-screen pairings of the 1970s and starred together in a number of successful films including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dillagi and Dream Girl. They got married on May 2, 1980 and have two daughters - actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Hema celebrates her 72nd birthday on Friday. Esha wished her mother a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post. “Happy birthday mamma . God bless you, stay happy & healthy. Love u my super woman , my tinkerbell ... my beautiful mother! @dreamgirlhemamalini,” she wrote.

Hema was last seen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. After a delay of five years, the film hit the theatres earlier this year. However, it was panned by critics and fizzled out at the box office.

