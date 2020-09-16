Hema Malini supports Jaya Bachchan’s defence of Bollywood, says ‘these are small instances, like stains on cloth’

After Jaya Bachchan, veteran actor Hema Malini is the latest celebrity to speak in defence of Bollywood. The film industry is being criticised as a dark, underbelly of crime and substance abuse after the latest developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. On Tuesday, Jaya spoke in the Parliament about how Bollywood’s image is being tarnished by some members of the industry.

Hema said she agreed with Jaya’s statement. “You cannot tarnish the image of Bollywood. These are small instances, like a stain on a piece of cloth we must wash it away,” she said. “I have received a lot of love from this industry, how can I watch anyone say anything bad about it?,” she added.

Hema was speaking to NDTV in an interview when she said that many actors have taken the industry forward. “Bollywood is a beautiful and creative world. It is an art and culture industry. I have gained name fame and respect from this industry,” she said.

Jaya, in her speech in the Parliament, had argued for government support to the entertainment industry and slammed those tarnishing its image. Though she did not take any names, her speech came a day after BJP’s Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry. She also said she completely disagrees with those who term the entertainment industry a “gutter”, a term used by actor Kangana Ranaut to describe Bollywood in a tweet last month.

Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, she said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it.“People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree…,” she said in a speech that not just made her the toast of Bollywood but was also trending on Twitter for much of the day.

