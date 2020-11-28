Here come the Babies of Instagram: Celebs’ little ones have taken social media by storm!

Social media is a necessity in today’s world especially if you are a celebrity as it helps you connect with the fans. But some of these celebrity kids, too, have their own Instagram accounts and are full-fledged influencers and their number of followers is quite enviable. On Children’s Day, we take a look at some of the pint-sized kids, who rule Instagram.

Bella and Vienna Bohra

This is the account of actor Karanvi Bohra’s four-year-old twin daughters, Bella and Vienna. Their bio description calls them storytellers as well UN Goodwill Ambassadors. The account which has around 5.9 lakh followers is managed by their mum, Teejay Sidhu.

Kavish Mehra

This is the Instagram handle of Kavish Mehra, the son of actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. He got a social media account just two months after his birth and describes the three-year-old as a toddler and curious explorer. He has around 85,000 followers and his account if managed by his mother.

Tara

This is the verified handle of Tara, the daughter of actors Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali’s . The one-year-old has over 1 lakh 35000 followers so far and she also does regular brand collaborations via her account which is handled by her parents.

Kainaat Singha

Described as the boss baby, Kainaat Singha is the daughter of actor-TV host Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha. The account shares a glimpse of the three-year-old’s life in India and London. She has over 1 lakh followers.

Mehr Dhupia Bedi

The daughter of actors NehaDhupia and Angad Bedi, Mehr has an Instagram account which has over 32000 followers. The description of the kid, who will turn 2 on November 18, reads, Sleep-feed-burp-repeat.

Arham Hussein and Areeza Hussein

Actor Chhavi Mittal’s one-year-old son, Arham and seven-year-old daughter Areeza have their own Instagram accounts which chronicles their growing up years.

Samairra Parmar

This is Juhi Parmar’s daughter Samairra’s Instagram page. Her description reads, “I love Frozen, Unicorns, Reading, Dancing & Everything pretty! Child influencer.” The severn-year-old’s account which has over 12,000 followers is handled by my her mum.