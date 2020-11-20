Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Here’s how Ayushmann Khurrana would explain Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to his kids

Here’s how Ayushmann Khurrana would explain Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to his kids

Ayushmann Khurrana, during an appearance on Koffee With Karan, was asked how would he explain his various films to his young kids. This is how he described the plot of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Ayushmann Khurrana might have played many romantic heroes in the movies, but in real life, he is a married man with two school-going children. While his son Virajveer is eight, his daughter is six. The actor once found himself in a spot when he was asked how he explained the plots of his quirky films to his children.

During an appearance on chat show Koffee With Karan, Ayushmann spoke about how he explained the plots of some of his most popular films, such as Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, to his kids.

 

Explaining Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, in which his character suffered from erectile dysfunction, he said, “Agar ye hota to tu na hota (If this had happened to me, you wouldn’t have been born).” Explaining the concept of his debut film Vicky Donor, he said, “Beta, papa ke isi talent ki vajah se aaj tumhara wajood hai (Son, your existence is due to this talent of your father).” The actor played the role of a sperm donor in the film.

Talking about Badhaai Ho, he said that he would tell his kids, “Don’t leave us alone when we are old.” In the film, his character’s middle-aged mother unexpectedly gets pregnant.

Also read: Anushka Sharma enjoys tea-time with father in Virat Kohli’s absence, refuses to crop him out of photo despite his request

Ayushmann’s latest film, Gulabo Sitabo, was released on Amazon Prime Video during the lockdown. His last theatrical release was Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which he played a gay character. He is currently shooting for his next, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in his hometown, Chandigarh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign secy Shringla to meet PM Oli on Nov 26 to cement people-to-people ties
Nov 20, 2020 19:29 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
Nov 20, 2020 18:04 IST
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Nov 20, 2020 16:46 IST

latest news

The great pandemic-era return to the nest is proving hard on both sides
Nov 20, 2020 20:06 IST
Frozen assets: Paintings from Ajanta enter doomsday world archive
Nov 20, 2020 20:01 IST
HTLS 2020: Delhi’s Covid fight didn’t start from zero, yet we have done well, says Kejriwal
Nov 20, 2020 19:58 IST
Kylie Jenner bakes Christmas-themed Grinch cupcakes with daughter Stormi
Nov 20, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.