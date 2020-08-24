Here’s how Ayushmann Khurrana would explain Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho to his kids. Watch throwback video

Sections
Ayushmann Khurrana, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan, was asked about how he would explain the storyline and concept of his films to his young kids: Virajveer and Varushka.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 06:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Vicky Donor.

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his interesting choice of films which range from his debut Vicky Donor to his latest films such as Bala and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor was once asked about how he would explain the synopsis of his quirky films to his two kids: eight-year-old Virajveer and six-year-old Varushka and the actor came up with some interesting replies.

Ayushmann had appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan where the host-filmmaker had asked him about the same during the rapid fire round. On being asked about how he would explain Vicky Donor to his son, he said, “Beta, papa ke isi talent ki vajah se aaj tumhara wajood hai (Son, your existence is due to this talent of your father).” The actor made his Bollywood debut in the role of a sperm donor in the film.

 

On being asked about Badhaai Ho, he said that he would tell his kids, “Don’t leave us alone when we are old.” The actor played the embarrassed son of a couple played by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who were expecting their third child in their middle-age. Talking about Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, in which the actor’s character suffered from erectile dysfunction, he said, “Agar ye hota to tu na hota (If this was the case, you wouldn’t have taken birth).”



Also read: Salman Khan helps nephew Ahil perform aarti as entire Khan family comes together to welcome Lord Ganesha, watch

Ayushmann had also shared a fan moment when a girl had screamed in a mall, “Vicky I want your sperms”. He said his mother, who was with him at the time, was flabbergasted with what had happened.

The actor was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo. It was his first digital release during the coronavirus pandemic. He has earlier played a man struggling with a receding hairline in Bala, a gay person in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and a man who can impersonate a female voice in Dream Girl.

