Here’s how Taapsee Pannu shut up troll who asked her to take care until she found treatment

Taapsee Pannu has replied to a troll who passed a sarcastic comment at her recent tweet about how there is no cure for misunderstanding and over confidence. The actor replied to him in Hindi and assured him that as long as people like him exist, she will always be in her senses.

Taapsee had tweeted in sarcasm on Sunday, “Chalo ab corona ka bhi ilaaj hai. Bas ab galatfehmi aur overconfidence ka ilaaj nahi hai bas Face with rolling eyes #SundayThoughts (Finally we have a cure for corona. Now only misunderstanding and overconfidence are incurable).”

Reacting to it, a Twitter user wrote, “Sabka ilaj hoga. Till then take care of yourself (everyone will get treated, till then take care of yourself).”

This did not go down well with Taapsee who went on to reply to him in Hindi, “Sir take care ka hi toh nateeja hai ki hum jaise thode bohot abhi satke nahi hai varna kuch logo ki koshish jaari hai maansik santulan hilaane ki. Vaise aap ki shubhchinta aur dhyaan ke liye dhanyavaad. Aap jab tak hai humein apni sehat aur sanmati pe poora Vishwas rahega (Sir, this is the result of ‘taking care’ that a few of us are yet to lose our mental balance, otherwise people have been doing their best to make us crazy. By the way, thanks for your good wishes and concern. As long as you exist, we will always have faith in our health and thoughts).”

Also read: Kriti Sanon fulfills her dream of riding a bike to this song on sets of Bachchan Pandey, reveals it was ‘day 1 of learning’. Watch

Taapsee just wrapped up the Ranchi schedule of her upcoming film, Rashami Rocket. She plays an athlete called Rashami from Gujarat in the film. Besides that, she also has cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic Shaabash Mithu, Looop Lapeta and Haseen Dillruba in the pipeline. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha directorial, Thappad.

Follow @htshowbiz for more