Here’s the stunning view from Anushka Sharma’s home, Basu Chatterjee’s funeral held in Mumbai

Chintu Ka Birthday movie review: Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome film feels like a bite of sugary cake during these bleak times

How challenging can it be for a middle-class couple to throw a birthday party for their child? All you need is a bit of tinsel and cake. For six-year-old Chintu, stuck in war-torn Iraq with his family, a party is a distant dream. He was unable to celebrate his birthday last year and his family has promised him double the fun this year -- they will ensure Chintu will get the birthday party he deserves.

(Read full story here)

Choked movie review: Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix film cashes in on demonetisation

Hugely enjoyable but slightly ham-fisted, Netflix’s Choked is a minor film from a major filmmaker; a kitchen sink drama in which an actual kitchen sink plays a pivotal role. Retrofitted by director Anurag Kashyap to suit his singular sensibilities, Choked is another attempt by the prolific filmmaker to unpack contemporary socio-political themes through the prism of genre cinema — it’s a magic-realist metaphor for clogged dreams, and a striking satire of sycophancy.

(Read full story here)

Basu Chatterjee’s funeral: Family and friends bid filmmaker a final goodbye, see pics

Family, friends and Bollywood colleagues of late filmmaker Basu Chatterjee arrived at Santa Cruz crematorium to bid him a final goodbye on Thursday afternoon. Basu died on Thursday morning following age related health issues. He was 90.

(Read full story here)

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli show off spectacular view from their home, watch video here

Anushka Sharma has shared a short video of gathering storm clouds, taken from her home in Mumbai. The city survived the landfall of Cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday, and welcomed the first rains of the monsoon season.

(Read full story here)

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan’s eclectic home Jalsa, a palace fit for Bollywood royalty

Modern interior design aesthetic may be all about minimalism and a light, airy vibe but not for the Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan’s famous Mumbai mansion, Jalsa is all about eclectic furniture, bold wall prints and statement art pieces.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more