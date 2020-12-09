Here’s why Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi could not work together in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and South actor Vijay Sethupathi were all set to work together for the first time in former’s upcoming home production Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the plans couldn’t be realised due to date issues.

Vijay was to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha in October once the lockdown was lifted and both Aamir and director Advait Chandan were looking forward to it. The pandemic, which created havoc in the schedules of many actors, made Vijay leave the film.

A trade source said, “Last year when director Advait Chandan, Aamir and Vijay spoke to discuss the role, the trio were extremely excited about working together. Aamir is known to be tight-lipped about all his movies, and nobody except people close to the project, knew about Vijay’s role.”

It is reported that during the lockdown, Advait, Aamir and Vijay would keep discussing Vijay’s look, which they all loved. Everybody was charged about their shoot and waiting for it to roll after the lockdown was lifted. But Vijay had to honour the dates of his films which he was already a part of and Aamir, Advait and Vijay even discussed it among themselves to resolve the situation. Vijay has been juggling his dates and shooting in different places for completion of his various projects and while he, Aamir and Advait tried their best to accommodate him in Laal Singh Chaddha schedule, it didn’t work out so they parted ways amicably, on the note that they will definitely come together for a different project in the future.

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan on sets of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena Kapoor, who plays the female lead in the film, had wrapped up her portion of the shoot in October. The Jab We Met actor took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and Aamir as she announced the shoot wrap of the much-anticipated film. The picture sees the two actors sitting in a farm, enjoying a chat session with each other.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The movie also features Mona Singh.

