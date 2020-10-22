Hichki, The Relationship Manager, Tamas: Short films galore amid pandemic

Crisp storytelling topped with impeccable performances, that is the making of a great short film, something that has become quite a rage among the audiences in the past few years. This pandemic, because of the lack of means to shoot and the locked down situation, short films were the most favoured way for actors and directors to fulfil their creative urges as well as create awareness about the situation.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others came together for short film Family, which was made from home and spread awareness about the importance of staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Maniesh Paul did as many as three short films amid this pandemic including Hichki and What If, both of which had the theme of lockdown.

“I’m very happy with the response I’ve received. With shoots coming to a standstill in the lockdown, short films were the best way to get that outlet of your emotions. Making a short film was a way viable option because it doesn’t have to be elaborate and can be shot within a few days with as less as a 3 people crew,” says Paul.

Abhijit Das wrote and directed Unlocked, a set of five short films, intertwined together and shot from home. The films had actors from India, USA, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sweden and the UK telling their stories, unravelling a secret trapped in the lockdown.

Actor Richa Chadha shot a science-fiction short film titled 55 kms/sec at home using her phone. The film is directed by Cargo helmer Arati Kadav.

“This was a challenging shoot as we had to do everything ourselves, from hair and makeup to recording sound. But it was well worth the effort. I’m happy we were able to create something thought-provoking and beautiful even in these grim times,” Chadha had said in a statement about the short film.

Actor-filmamker Nandita Das impressed one and all with her latest outing — a short film on domestic violence. titled Listen To Her. It highlights the plight of women facing domestic violence amid lockdown even as it stresses on the ways in which gender inequality is normalised.

Actor Anuup Sonii, who was a part of short film, The Relationship Manager, set in the backdrop of the lockdown that had rendered almost everyone homebound, says, “We’ve got a very good response for our short film. People felt in just 18 minutes, such a great message was given, and it was not like bhaashan baazi, aisa nahi tha ki hum aapko gyaan baant rahe hain. ‘Domestic violence is wrong’, it was basic. The narrative was very real, that till when will you do this in your life? I actually become a relationship manager in a way.”

Sonii’s co-star from the film, Divya Dutta, who shot her portions from her own home shares while it was indeed a bit of a challenge, it was also about making the most of the situation.

“When I shot it, it was the first phase of the lockdown. Everything was quite uncertain and we were taking baby steps and not jumping into it right away. I did miss the big unit, uska ek alag mazaa hota hai. But doing a short film was best suited to the situation we were in,” Dutta explains.

Other shot films that have been shot amid the pandemic include Tamas, starring Rashami Desai, Tanuj Virwani’s Anisht and Samay, starring Shishir Sharma.