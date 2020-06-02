Sections
‘Hideous’: Tiger Shroff unhappy with childhood pic of him, sister Krishna shared by mother Ayesha Shroff

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 11:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ayesha Shroff shared a throwback photo of Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff on Instagram.

Like every proud mother, Ayesha Shroff’s Instagram account is filled with pictures of her children, actor Tiger Shroff and his younger sister Krishna Shroff. On Tuesday, she took fans on a trip down memory lane and shared a childhood photo of the two of them.

Ayesha used a filter, in which hearts, kisses and Cupid’s arrows were seen appearing on Tiger and Krishna’s picture. “My life @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Tiger was not happy with the picture chosen by Ayesha and commented, “Hideous pic.” However, fans seemed to think otherwise. “Lovely picture,” one Instagram user wrote, while another called them ‘cuties’. Another wrote, “Favies forever. @tigerjackieshroff #manloveeveryday @kishushroff #bestgirl.”

 



Currently, Tiger is isolating with Ayesha and Krishna at their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. His father, Jackie Shroff, who was stranded alone at their farmhouse between Mumbai and Pune when the lockdown was announced, returned home last month.

Also read | Tahira Kashyap says she needs to ‘earn a position’ to direct Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘He is senior to me’

Tiger’s last release was the latest instalment of his action franchise - Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also featured Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Though it got a bumper opening at the box office, its business was affected in a big way due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baaghi 3 released just a week before theatres across the country were shut down as a measure to control the spread of the deadly virus. Talking about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the box office collection of his film, Tiger had told Hindustan Times, “I couldn’t think or process anything of the film’s box office because the virus was spreading all over and the film in my head had already taken a back seat as it was important that people stayed indoors and were safe.” He added that he was overwhelmed by the love that the film got from the audience before its run was cut short due to unfortunate circumstances.

