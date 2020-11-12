Himansh Kohli calls out fake post of him apologising to Neha Kakkar: I’m the last person to talk about Neha to get attention

While he’s not new to trolling, this time around, Himansh Kohli seems to have lost his cool. A grab from one of his live sessions on Instagram, clubbed with a photo of his former girlfriend, singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, has gone viral with the caption, ‘Nehu plz mujhe maaf Kardo I am really sorry for hurting’. Kohli shares that ever since this post started to circulate, he has been getting hate messages and comments across social media platforms.

“I usually ignore such things but this time it was too much and disgusting. This screen grab is from my live session in 2018 (when Kohli and Kakkar were dating). And the comments on this post on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram are unbelievable. They’re like ‘Tu jeena layak nahi hai’, ‘Jab tu marega hum khushiya manayenge’. Some people are also sharing a photo of me lying down on the bed from my old Instagram post, even before my Yaariyan days, and saying that they’re waiting for the day when I’m dead,” he rues.

Screen grabs of Himansh’s instagram stories.

Hitting back at trolls, Kohli even posted an Instagram story and wrote, “I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. Who is benefitting from all these nonsense? What’s more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post.”

The actor finds this all the more in bad taste because Kakkar has recently got married. “This is a new beginning for her. I’m the last person on the planet to talk about Neha to get attention. I respect her and wish her the best. I don’t know what some people gain by circulating lies,” he argues.

Sounding helpless, he further shares that each time he tries to move on from their relationship, something like this happens. “I’m here in Mumbai to fulfil my dreams. I want to work, earn love and respect from my audience. But, such negative narratives spread misinformation,” he says.

Sometime back, Kohli had posted about feeding dogs, and urged everyone to do the same. and he was trolled for that, too. “There were comments like ‘limelight lena chata hai’, ‘paap kam nahi hoga kutte ko khilane se’. Social media ek aam insaan ko viral bana deta hai, aur ek normal insaan ko criminal. We should know how to use it right. Online policing is much required,” insists the actor, who is contemplating complaining to Cyber Cell if things go out of hand.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ