Himansh Kohli goes for a jog to India Gate as Unlock 1 begins, relives his ‘most iconic memory in Delhi’

Himansh Kohli, who returned home to Delhi last month, went for a jog to the India Gate as the restrictions of the lockdown were eased earlier this week.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 11:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Himansh Kohli went for a morning jog as his two-week self-isolation ended.

As the first phase of ‘unlock’ began and Himansh Kohli’s two-week self-quarantine ended, he went for a morning jog to the India Gate in Delhi. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself posing on the road in front of the war memorial.

“Finally my 14 day self-quarantine came to end and I visited India Gate early morning to relive the most iconic memory in Delhi ever for my morning jogging. I so loved the virgin green grass, plants that have not been disturbed in a while, and roads less walked. There’s no question that the feel of any place is with its people. I hope things go back to normal really soon! #HimanshKohli #morningworkouts #jogging #indiagate #freshairtherapy #unlock1 #mondaymotivation,” the actor captioned his post.

 

Last month, as domestic flight services resumed, Himansh flew to Delhi from Mumbai to be with his family. In an earlier interview, he said that he bought two tickets so that he could maintain social distancing on the flight.



Himansh, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Yaariyaan, has not had much success with the films that followed. He took a break for almost two years to hone his craft and was set to start shooting for his comeback film, Boondi Raita, in April. However, the film got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Himansh said that the impact of the pandemic on his work took a mental toll on him. “I was hopeful and preparing myself for this comeback but this lockdown suddenly happened and our schedules in Dehradun and Rishikesh got cancelled. It was quite depressing initially,” he said.

“Uncertainty is very disturbing. We all are facing it right now. Mental health is something which can become a serious issue. I know how it affects you. The initial low phase was difficult for me to handle,” he added.

