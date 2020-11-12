Sections
Himansh Kohli has a message for trolls telling him ‘bhai Neha Kakkar ki shaadi hogayi hai’

Actor Himansh Kohli is fed-up of trolls sending him messages about his ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar’s recent wedding. He said that messages and memes spoil his mood and he has this message for those who send him the messages.

Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar called it quits in 2018.

Actor Himansh Kohli has said that he is fed-up of the ‘baseless trolling’ that he has been facing since the wedding of his ex-girlfriend, singer Neha Kakkar. Himansh and Neha called it quits in 2018, and she tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October.

In a new interview, Himansh said that he is happy for the newlyweds, but would really appreciate it if the trolls would stop bringing her up in messages.

He told India Today, “I have been ignoring such memes, DMs, comments, mentions, posts, etc. for two years now. I have been subjected to pathetic statements on social media which have literally spoilt my mood at that moment. Think about it, you are talking about your happy day, your special moment, your new project, or simply wishing someone happy birthday, and all the comments below are about your past relationship which didn’t work out. I still get those and I thought it’s time to put it to end once and for all.”

He added, “I really want to request everyone who comments, ‘Bhai Nehu ki shaadi ho gayi’, ki mujhe pata hai! I’m happy for the newlywed couple and I’m happy for myself. I am sick of this baseless trolling. And if people are really interested in only making fun of me, at least talk about relevant and recent things.”

Himansh, who made his film debut with 2014’s Yaariyan, had recently alerted his fans about a ‘fake’ video of him apologising to Neha, which was doing the rounds on social media. He’d written in a post, “I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. Who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What’s more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post. Sudhar jao.”

