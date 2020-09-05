Himansh Kohli on battling Covid-19: I was told to not get tested or else authorities will lock me in a hospital with other sick patients, which is untrue

Last Saturday, Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli took to social media to reveal that his family including his parents and sister have tested positive for Covid-19. At that time, his diagnosis came negative. However, September 1 onward, Kohli too started getting mild symptoms and got himself tested, which this time came positive. In complete home isolation, the actor says while it’s a difficult time for the family, they are holding up well.

“I have fever, headache, body pain, weakness, breathing issues… I’ve also lost the sense of taste and smell. The first night was difficult. After friends and relatives came to know that only I have tested negative in the family, they suggested me to shift to a hotel for a few days. But, it’s not my thing. I don’t leave my people’s side when they need me,” he says, adding his father (Vipin Kohli) got detected in the last week of August.

“So, we immediately got all of us checked. Mum (Neeru Kohli) and Disha (Kohli; sister) tested positive in the next two-three days. They are recovering well and should be fine in a week’s time,” adds Kohli, who’s in Delhi right now.

Talking about how the entire family is managing, the actor shares, “All four of us are unwell and unable to do any household work as such. Our relatives who stay nearby are sending us home-cooked food which is a relief, especially when no one is able to do anything.”

Kohli shares how when his father got detected, some of his friends and relatives told them to not get him admitted to a hospital. “They got worried and even in my case they asked me to not get myself tested, or else authorities will lock me in a hospital with other severely sick patients and I won’t be able to meet my family for 14-15 days. But all this is untrue. In fact, I’m thankful to the authorities for helping and taking care of us. They don’t admit you unless you’re serious. All this made me realise the misconceptions and stigmas being attached to the virus,” he says.

He feels many are even trying to hide their diagnosis to avoid being ignored. “Some of my friends, who’ve recovered, told me how they were mistreated. In fact people still aren’t ready to meet them because they think they might get the virus from them. We need to understand and help each other in crisis and not nurture such misconceptions. If you’ve symptoms, get yourself tested and start medication. Clear your mind and heart of stigmas and let’s fight Covid together,” he concludes.

