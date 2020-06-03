Himansh Kohli: Uncertainty is disturbing, we all are facing it right now

Even though his debut film, Yaariyan (2014) garnered him praise, Himansh Kohli’s subsequent movies failed to make a mark. Following a string of setbacks, the actor took an almost two-year long sabbatical to introspect and work on his craft before making a comeback in Bollywood. He even signed a new film, Boondi Raita, shooting for which was to start in April. But, due to the pandemic, and subsequent lockdown, work got stuck. In Kohli’s words, “It was quite disturbing for me as I was hopeful to be back with new vigour.”

The actor admits that it wasn’t easy to come to terms with the situation and the sudden slowdown on the work front did make him feel quite depressed. “I was hopeful and preparing myself for this comeback but this lockdown suddenly happened and our schedules in Dehradun and Rishikesh got cancelled. It was quite depressing initially,” he reveals.

Worried about the future, Kohli, 30, adds, “Uncertainty is very disturbing. We all are facing it right now. Mental health is something which can become a serious issue. I know how it affects you. The initial low phase was difficult for me to handle.”

On top of that, when he couldn’t go back to his home in Delhi, he got even more depressed. “It’s important to stay close to your loved ones in such difficult times. And that made me even more sad,” says Kohli, who finally took a flight from Mumbai to be with his family in Delhi after relaxations.

Kohli shares that during the period when he was all alone and lonely, he’d calm his nerves by telling himself that nothing is permanent, and this too shall pass. He adds, “It’s not just me, the entire world is struggling. Only a positive attitude can help us sail through. These are the things my family and friends made me believe in all over again. Those everyday calls and video calls really helped.”

The actor, who shot his last music video in Italy, also talks about the friends he made there, which is one of the worst hit countries. He’s in touch with them, and shares that one of the line producers called him and was sounding scared. “He told me everyone is quite worried. I tried to calm him down, but I know it will take time. It’s very important to talk to someone when you’re feeling low,” says the actor.

Back home, Kohli is looking forward to “spending time with my parents and sister after my quarantine period gets over”. Besides, he’s also watching films and web shows, continuing with his live acting and vocal training sessions. “I’ve also discovered a new passion for sky gazing and have been spotting stars and meteor showers,” he shares.

