Hina Khan is hellbent on charming Kushal Tandon in Unlock teaser, watch video

TV stars Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon have teamed up for a horror film titled Unlock and the first teaser is now out. Directed by Debatma Mandal, it is set to premiere on June 27 on ZEE5.

The teaser gives us a sneak peek into the dark web. Hina plays a girl-next-door Suhani with an outgoing personality who is in love with Amar (Kushal Tandon). She ends up installing an app that can fulfil all the wishes of its user, even something as extreme as murder

Sharing the teaser, Hina wrote on Instagram, “#Unlock this Saturday on @zee5premium #Repost @zee5premium with @get_repost Got a dark side you want to #Unlock? We’ll make your wish come true. Releasing 27th June only on ZEE5 #NoTurningBack #UnlockOnZEE5 #AtrangiDekhoAtrangiRaho @realhinakhan @therealkushaltandon @aryaaditi @debatma @windhorsefilms.”

Kushal also wrote on Instagram, “The genre of dark web is not explored in Bollywood and is extremely synonyms to the times we are living in. The reality is getting blurred with digital advancement and who knows, soon we will have an assistant voice as our best friend! Unlock premiers on 27th !what if ur three wishes are granted , but with a price @realhinakhan @aryaaditi @zee5premium @zee5.”

The film brings Hina and Kushal together for the first time onscreen. Both the actors have participated in various seasons of popular reality show Bigg Boss.

After making her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009, Hina continued to rule hearts first as Akshara and then as Komolika in hit TV serial Kasutii Zindagii Kay. Hina has also appeared in reality TV shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

Follow @htshowbiz for more