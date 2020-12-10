His birthday is an event for all of us but not for him: Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s 98th birthday

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar turns 98 tomorrow. His fans and colleagues from the industry wish him every year for his good health and this year will be no different. His wife and actor Saira Banu reveals there are no plans for celebrations this year. “We are still unable to come to terms with the passing of our brothers, Ahsan bhai and Aslam bhai. Moreover, Sahib never plans anything for his birthday. In fact, he remembers the event only when he sees the flowers sent by his friends and well-wishers, lining the drawing room and the foyer and the phone keeps ringing ceaselessly,” she shares.

Earlier this week, Saira Banu had said that the veteran actor was a bit weak but doing well otherwise.Looking forward to the day, she explains, “The day is an event for all of us but not for him. Of course, he is touched by the affection and appreciation because he always respects his fans whose admiration for his work is more valuable to him than any popular award.”

In the years gone by, the atmosphere on his birthday was different, she states. Friends and family would visit and so did fans who wanted a glimpse of the megastar. “In the past, we kept an open house for our well-wishers and even though it was rather tiring, Sahib met everyone without exception and ensured that everyone was fed delicious food,” says Banu.

With the pandemic and Covid-19, this year has been tough for many. And the couple faced their own share of loss. “It was terrible for us as we lost our two dearest brothers this year... How can we forget that?” she says. During the lockdown, the couple had shared an audio message on Twitter urging people to stay at home. She says, adding, “Otherwise, in the past few years, we had automatically cut down on our travels, as we had travelled a lot in our lives. So, we did not feel any different staying at home in the lockdown or after that. Especially, since God has given us homes with huge gardens, where one is delighted to watch birds and squirrels playing about in the greenery of the trees.. Maasha Allah!”

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav