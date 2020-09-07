Sections
Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut ahead of Mumbai visit

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted Y+ Category security by the Home Ministry ahead of her Mumbai visit on September 9.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:40 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan,

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted Y+ category security. (ANI)

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted Y+ Category security by the Home Ministry ahead of her Mumbai visit on September 9, said officials. The move came amid an escalating war of words between the actor and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after her “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir” on Thursday. She had also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than what she has dubbed as ‘movie mafia’.

