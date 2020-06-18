Homebound during pandemic, celebs get to spend quality time with their newborns

No matter how uncertain the days are, the smiling face of a child can take any stress away. That’s exactly what has some of the celebrities are doing-- they are enjoying good times with their toddlers ami this pandemic.

While Bollywood actors Amy Jackson’s Instagram gives a glimpse of the fun time she spends with her “little bunny” aka son Andreas, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s posts with elder son Viaan, 8, and four-month-old daughter, Samisha exude happiness. Kalki Koechilin, on the other hand, is often seen playing the ukulele and singing to daughter Sappho. Learning the instrument when she “was pregnant to play songs” for her four-month-old baby, according to her, “worked out well” as “Sappho either gets excited or falls asleep to them.”

Cricketer Suresh Raina, who welcomed son Rio in March this year ,shares that the baby has brought in a lot of positivity in their lives. “Priyanka (wife) and I are being able to spend good family time with Grace (his daughter) and Rio, otherwise work usually keeps us occupied. Though these aren’t the times to feel happy about, but their presence is helping us cope better.”

Gabriella Demetriades and her beau, Arjun Rampal, have been happily creating memories with 11-month-old son Arik as well. Her “family portrait” post was about the laughs they share with each other often. Lisa Haydon, too, highlights how elder son, three-year-old Zack enjoys cuddling up to four-month-old brother Leo, while Raghu Ram’s post on son Rhythm’s being “cuteness overload” making him feel like he can “eat him” says a lot about the fun family time he is having.

Dr Himanshu Batra, paediatrician, Manipal Hospital feels family time with babies, especially newborns are one of the very few good things that has happened in these Covid times. “Unaware of the problems in the world, toddlers stay happy, reducing the stress level at home,” he says.

Talking about the hope these toddlers usher in, Dr Kushal Jain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Director, Centre for Behavioural Sciences, shares, “Life priorities seems to have changed. Against our hopelessly busy life, the lockdown has enabled more family time. These toddlers are also getting the attention they deserve during formative years. But they aren’t your entertainment source, they just help you relax. Many women are happy that the husbands are devoting more time to the child, sharing responsibilities.”

However, Batra adds things are different for kids above four-five years as they can’t “go out to play”. “Make sure you keep them occupied and happy so that it doesn’t affect their mental health,” he adds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more