How Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s wedding thawed the ice between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

After not being on talking terms for a few years, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan buried the hatchet at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s wedding in 2014.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 06:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan put an end to the animosity between them at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s wedding .

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s years-long fight that started at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash finally came to an end at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s wedding in 2014. Though Shah Rukh and Salman hugged it out at Baba Siddique’s annual Iftaar party earlier, it was at Arpita-Aayush’s wedding that they truly buried the hatchet. As Arpita and Aayush celebrate six years of marital bliss, here is looking back at how their wedding brought about the reconciliation of Shah Rukh and Salman.

At an event days before the grand nuptials at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, Shah Rukh confirmed his attendance. “I will definitely go. I have known Arpita ever since she was a little baby. I have cradled her in my arms. She is like a sister to me. In fact, even an invite is not needed. They are like family and I will go,” he told reporters.

While Shah Rukh could not make it to the wedding, he attended the sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. At the reception, he greeted guests and danced just like a family member.

Also see: Ibrahim Ali Khan shares relatable post-Diwali struggle, fans gush over his dapper photoshoot

At an event later that month, Shah Rukh talked about the patch-up. “Not with arrogance but with utmost humility I say that Salman and me have had many moments of happiness in our lives and very few moments of sorrow but one thing which I can assure is that we will always be there for each other in life to share each other’s moments of happiness and despair,” he said.

“When me and Salman meet personally our relationship is the same as what it was 25 years back. There is no bad blood. From the outside, we are Pathans and hot headed guys and can have issues at times but nothing more to that. Arpita is close to me too. I have seen grow in front of eyes so the essence here was that our sister was getting married and we had to be there,” he added.

