How did Kahaani’s Vidya Bagchi learn to wear sari overnight? Director Sujoy Ghosh’s hilarious answer wins internet

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh offered a brilliant, if hilarious, explanation when a fan recently asked him about a particular scene in his critically and commercially acclaimed film, Kahaani. Featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role alongside Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Indra Neil, the 2012 movie was a thriller.

A fan had asked, “While watching #Kahaani, i just noticed that one scene where #VidyaBagchi is shown where she can’t wear a Saree (obv. because she wasnt used to). But the next scene, she is wearing a saree in the climax. How? @vidya_balan @paramspeak @itsmeabir @Indraneil0809.” Vidya played a woman out to find her husband who goes missing after coming to Kolkata for work.

Responding to the tweet, Sujoy wrote, “If she can send a rocket to mars then she can also learn to wear a saree overnight!,” referring to Vidya’s latest film Mission Mangal where she plays a scientist who participated in India’’s successful mission to Mars. The film also featured Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon.

Sujoy is quite active on Twitter and often shares details about the films that he watches, the chores he is doing at home and nature photographs. In a recent tweet, Sujoy posted a picture of a bicycle and wrote, “Promotion from dishes and dusting. changing tyres Smiling face with open mouth been a while since i fixed a puncture.”

Earlier this week, Sujoy’s Badla star Taapsee posted a picture with him and wrote, “A day before we kick started the shoot of Badla in Glasgow. Just like this picture one can never guess who is directing who, who is the one talking n who is listening. But one thing is for sure the 2 ppl here love to have a conversation n that can range from the hair issues of this man to food issues of the woman. 5 years back when we met each other for the first time we never knew that THIS will be the film we will end up working on together but now that we have, we surely know there will be many more times we shall surprise each other not just with films together but with more useless topics of never ending conversations. Keeping the madness alive #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

Sujoy was quick to respond with a smart one and wrote, “i can only remember listening. i still am. @taapsee.”

