Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt get invites from Oscar voters, Kangana supports Vidyut over Disney+Hotstar snub

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day. Priyanka Chopra has clinched a multimillion dollar deal with Amazon Prime, while actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan get invites from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Kangana has backed actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:01 IST

By HT Entertainment, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan have been invited by Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences while Kangana Ranaut backed Vidyut Jammwal over Disney+Hotstar snub.

Priyanka Chopra signs multimillion dollar deal with Amazon Prime: ‘I can do whatever language I want’

Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra has signed a ‘two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal’ with Amazon. As per a Variety report, Priyanka is expected to get ‘exciting original content and characters that can resonate globally’.

Read more here

Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. What’s more, they will also have voting rights for this year’s Oscar’s awards if they accept the invitation.

Read more here



Kangana Ranaut backs Vidyut Jammwal after Disney+Hotstar snub, says ‘such a shame ill-treatment of outsiders continues’



Actor Kangana Ranaut has extended her support to Vidyut Jammwal, whose upcoming film, Khuda Hafiz, was snubbed by Disney+Hotstar in the streaming service’s Tuesday press conference. She saw it as ill treatment meted out to outsiders. Kangana has been very vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput episode.



Read more here

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors resume shoot after 100 days, share pics and videos from sets

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour, among a few others, have shared pictures from sets as they resumed shoot on Sunday. They were seen practising safety measures as well as social distancing on sets as they resumed work amid coronavirus pandemic.

Read more here

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal shot for a bridal cover weeks before lockdown postponed their wedding. See pic

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have appeared on the cover of a bridal-themed magazine, around the time of their planned wedding in April. They were forced to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more here

