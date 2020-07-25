Hrithik Roshan deposits money in bank accounts of 100 Bollywood dancers put out of work due to Covid-19

With film shoots cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood dancers are among the most severely affected. Actor Hrithik Roshan has decided to help them out and has deposited money into the accounts of as many as 100 Bollywood dancers, all of whom he has worked and performed with in the past.

Raj Surani, dancer co-ordinator for Bollywood songs shared, “Hrithik Roshan has aided 100 dancers in this difficult time. Several of them have travelled to their villages, while few are finding it difficult to pay rent and one dancer’s family has tested positive for Covid-19, Hrithik Roshan’s help to all of them has come at a very crucial time. Background dancers were overwhelmed with joy when they received SMSes stating that Hrithik Roshan had transferred money to their bank accounts. Dancers are extremely thankful to him for his support during Covid crisis”

Filled with gratefulness and appreciation, these dancers also took to their social media handle to thank the actor for his support.

Earlier, Hrithik had provided N95 and FFP3 masks for BMC workers and caretakers and also joining hands with a non-profit organisation Akshaya Patra, to provide meals to the needy.

Hrithik was also among the first to reach out to paparazzi members and extended monetary support to them. He was also a part of the ‘I’ for India initiative that focussed on generating donations for the affected.

Hrithik recently celebrated the one year anniversary of his film Super 30. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, featured Hrithik as Anand, the Patna-based scholar who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with high success rate.

The 46-year-old actor said he “can’t believe” it has already been a year since the film released. “For me, the success of Super 30 is way more satisfying than the success of any of my other films. My journey from being myself to becoming Anand Kumar in front of the camera was a very special one. Reminiscing about the process of picking up the body language, learning the nuances and transforming for it, always leaves a smile on my face,” Hrithik said in a statement. Backed by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also starred Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

