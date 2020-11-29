Hrithik Roshan gives one last look at his beard before he shaves it, fans say even his selfies look like photoshoots

Actor Hrithik Roshan is breaking the hearts of some of his fans. He has shared a new picture of himself on Instagram and said that he is about to shave his beard.

The selfie, shared on Sunday, showed a tight close-up of Hrithik’s face. He looked straight into the camera with his stunning grey eyes. “Before the beard goes,” he wrote with the picture. However, his fans do not want it to go. “Nooooooo,” exclaimed one fan in the comments while others shared crying emojis.

Few fans, however, were excited to see the transformation and even complimented the actor on his good looks. “closeup of the year,” wrote one. “Your selfies are no less than a photoshoot,” wrote another.

Hrithik was last seen on the big screen last year in Siddharth Anand’s War. The action drama pit him against Tiger Shroff and also starred Vaani Kapoor. It turned out to be the biggest hit of the year. Hrithik is reportedly working on the fourth instalment of Krrish franchise with his father, director Rakesh Roshan.

It was earlier reported that the actor would have four roles in the movie, which Rakesh later denied in an interview. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh said, “Journalists have a lot of time these days to think up screenplay ideas at home. This is just a rumour, like many rumours about Krrish 4. There is absolutely no truth to it. The script is in the process of evolving. It is still very early. When we do lock in on certain specifics in the plot, I’ll share them with you.”

The franchise began in 2003 with Koi... Mil Gaya. It was followed by Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). All three films were directed by Rakesh and starred Hrithik, and became huge successes at the box office.

