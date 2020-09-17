Sections
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan in Sourav Ganguly biopic? Cricketer says ‘But he’s got to get a body like me, first’

Hrithik Roshan in Sourav Ganguly biopic? Cricketer says ‘But he’s got to get a body like me, first’

Admitting that Hrithik Roshan has a great physique, cricketer Sourav Ganguly has said the actor would still have to work on his body if the actor were to essay him onscreen in a biopic. The cricketer admitted that he has a leaner body.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 06:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sourav Ganguly on No Filter Neha.

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has said he’d like Hrithik Roshan to play him in a biopic.However, he added that the actor will have to work on his physique and try getting a body like him first.

Sourav was speaking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha. When Neha asked about a biopic on the former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav said he could not think of anybody who’d play him onscreen. When Neha said Hrithik was the closest she could think of, Sourav told her, “But he’s got to get a body like me, first. Lot of people would say the way Hrithik’s body is, how good-looking he is, and how muscular he is, people would say ‘Aree, you’ll have to get a body like Hrithik’. But, Hrithik will have to get a body like me before he starts.”

 

Sourav also talked about his daughter and revealed that she trolls him. “I remember that, I said I’m working on a Sunday and she had just woken up. So, what she was saying is that you work on a Sundays and just see, I’ve woken up at 1’o clock in the afternoon. Because, she had just finished her board exams. I think lot of the trolls is with good humor. Lot of people told me that you should ask your daughter not to troll you on Twitter, Instagram. I say what the hell, she can do whatever she wants. Because, I know she’s doing it in a good way and I don’t mind this banter. At least, she’s noticing dad because after 5-6 years she won’t even notice dad also,” he said.

Also read: ‘Kangana is a good actor, but what will I do on her sets?’: Vikram Bhatt

Neha had also shared a sneak peek from the episode on Instagram earlier. “One of Indian cricket’s most legendary captains, find out all that Dada has to say on the latest episode of #NoFilterNeha season 5, At Home Edition! Exclusively on @jiosaavn pro! Co-produced by @wearebiggirl,” she wrote alongside the teaser.

Recently, Neha has had Saif Ali Khan, Neena Gupta and Sonu Sood on her show for the latest season of her popular show.

