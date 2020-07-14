Sections
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan is a spitting image of dad Rakesh in this throwback pic, mom Pinkie shares proof

Hrithik Roshan is a spitting image of dad Rakesh in this throwback pic, mom Pinkie shares proof

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie posted a collage of the actor and her director husband Rakesh Roshan from the time they were both 21 years old. Hrithik’s fans agreed he looked quite like his dad.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hrithik Roshan shares a striking similarity with his father Rakesh as this collage shared by his mom Pinkie shows.

Actor Hrithik Roshan looks quite like his father if one is to go by a throwback picture that his mother Pinkie Roshan has shared. The black-and-white photo is from a time when both of them were 21.

Sharing the picture, Pinkie wrote: “#both pics from when they were 21#blackandwhite #fatherandson #men in my life#” In the collage, Hrithik looks pretty much the way fans are familiar with. However, it is Rakesh Roshan who is a revelation. Hrithik seems to have inherited his actor-filmmaker father’s nose and eyes.

 

Fans of the father and son duo were full of praise. One user said: “U are blessed with the two most handsome men very lucky you.” Another user said, “Most handsome father son duo.” A third user wrote: “Arre wah! Absolute carbon copy!” One user even joked about her father, well known filmmaker J Om Prakash, and said: “Do you have J Om Uncleji photo by chance of when he was 21.”



Since March this year, Hrithik has stayed put in his Mumbai home with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 but have always maintained cordial relations. During the coronavirus crisis, however, Sussanne decided to move in with Hrithik to co-parent their sons.

Also read: Baby Tiger Shroff plays in Jackie’s arms, teen Hrithik Roshan tags along with dad in video from 90’s award ceremony. Watch

Speaking about it to Spotboye, Rakesh had said: “The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times.”

Explaining the situation brought about the pandemic, the lockdown, the prospect of staying away from family and Sussanne deciding to move in, Hrithik had written on Instagram, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

What do we do in an era when lipstick has been rendered redundant?
Jul 14, 2020 17:11 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Sachin Pilot’s one-line message to Congress after being sacked from Rajasthan cabinet and all the latest news
Jul 14, 2020 17:08 IST
Shopping centres prioritise strategic preparedness for shoppers
Jul 14, 2020 17:07 IST
India’s daily Covid 19 growth rate has declined around 28% since March: Govt
Jul 14, 2020 17:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.