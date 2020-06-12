Hrithik Roshan is impressed with this little girl dancing to War’s Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, says ‘What a star’

Actor Hrithik Roshan is an inspiration to many dancers across the country, even the tiniest ones. On Friday, he shared a video of a little girl acing some of his most difficult dance steps.

The video shows a young girl of 4-5 years of age, dancing to Hrithik’s hit song from War, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. The girl looks adorable in her red shirt, denim short and long pig tails. However, it’s her dancing skills that impress everyone the most. The original tweet accompanying the video read, “Got this video on whats app dont know this little princess but she dances her heart out..Issey kehte hai chota packet bada dhamaka Kiu @iTIGERSHROFF @iHrithik sahi takkad degi aapko ye (This is called a big surprise in a small packet. Would she give a big competition Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan?)!” Hrithik replied, “What a star. Love!”

Hrithik’s fans also loved the girl’s performance. “Hrithik sir you must be amazed seeing dance of this girl because you might not started dancing at this age. Really you are the best dancer in Bollywood,” tweeted one. “That’s awesome! Wishing to her a future bright & beautiful like she is star This little girl is really amazing and it’s so heartwarming to see that she cached your attention You are a true inspiration & positive example for people of every age I’ll love you forever,” commented another.

War was an action film starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff. It was also the biggest hit of last year. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar was a special song where both the actors got to show off their dancing skills.

Hrithik is currently staying indoors and spending time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan at his house owing to the lockdown. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan has also moved in with the family so that both the parents could be with the boys. Hrithik has been spending his time learning how to play the piano and working out.

