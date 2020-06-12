Sections
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan is impressed with this little girl dancing to War’s Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, says ‘What a star’

Hrithik Roshan is impressed with this little girl dancing to War’s Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, says ‘What a star’

Hrithik Roshan thinks this little girl performing to his song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar is a star. Watch her video here.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hrithik Roshan has shared a video of this young girl dancing to War song.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is an inspiration to many dancers across the country, even the tiniest ones. On Friday, he shared a video of a little girl acing some of his most difficult dance steps.

The video shows a young girl of 4-5 years of age, dancing to Hrithik’s hit song from War, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. The girl looks adorable in her red shirt, denim short and long pig tails. However, it’s her dancing skills that impress everyone the most. The original tweet accompanying the video read, “Got this video on whats app dont know this little princess but she dances her heart out..Issey kehte hai chota packet bada dhamaka Kiu @iTIGERSHROFF @iHrithik sahi takkad degi aapko ye (This is called a big surprise in a small packet. Would she give a big competition Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan?)!” Hrithik replied, “What a star. Love!”

 

Hrithik’s fans also loved the girl’s performance. “Hrithik sir you must be amazed seeing dance of this girl because you might not started dancing at this age. Really you are the best dancer in Bollywood,” tweeted one. “That’s awesome! Wishing to her a future bright & beautiful like she is star This little girl is really amazing and it’s so heartwarming to see that she cached your attention You are a true inspiration & positive example for people of every age I’ll love you forever,” commented another.



 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor are waiting for lockdown to end: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown’

War was an action film starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff. It was also the biggest hit of last year. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar was a special song where both the actors got to show off their dancing skills.

Hrithik is currently staying indoors and spending time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan at his house owing to the lockdown. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan has also moved in with the family so that both the parents could be with the boys. Hrithik has been spending his time learning how to play the piano and working out.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Apple Watch cellular arrives on Vodafone Idea, finally
Jun 12, 2020 15:10 IST
Hrithik Roshan is impressed with this little girl’s dance performance
Jun 12, 2020 15:11 IST
Coaches and support staff hit hard during lockdown: Gopichand
Jun 12, 2020 15:08 IST
North Korea denounces US two years after Singapore summit
Jun 12, 2020 15:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.