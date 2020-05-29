Sections
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan is proud of cousin Pashmina ahead of her Bollywood debut: ‘Films or not, you are a star’

Hrithik Roshan is proud of cousin Pashmina ahead of her Bollywood debut: ‘Films or not, you are a star’

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. He shared a long message and her pictures on his Instagram account on Friday.

Updated: May 29, 2020 18:28 IST

By Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Hrithik Roshan has shared multiple pictures of Padhmina on Instagram.

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s first cousin Pashmina is all set to make her Bollywood debut, and the superstar had a few encouraging words for the newcomer on Friday. Pashmina is a daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, who is Hrithik’s uncle.

“So proud of you Pashmina.You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family,” Hrithik wrote. Hrithik finds himself lucky to have Pashmina in his life.

 

“We are lucky to have you and I’m sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It’s not because you are the funniest person I know , or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking , but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not , you are a STAR! And I love you,” he added.



Pashmina enters films with theatre experience. She had worked in a production of The Importance Of Being Earnest by Jeff Goldberg.

Also read: Anand Ahuja says he ‘most certainly can’t pull off’ hairband like Abhishek Bachchan, see their fun banter

Hrithik is in lockdown at his Mumbai home with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. The actor is focussing on his health even while social distancing. In a recent post Hrithik shared that he has been on fast for 23 hours. “23 hour fast.#HealthyLiving#Resilience#DisciplineEqualsFreedom,” he wrote on Instagram.Along with it, Hrithik posted a seflie in which he is seen giving a wink.

Hrithik also shared some ‘lockdown tips’ with his fans. He suggested a daily dose of vitamin D to take care of mental health during the lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Instagram Star Alii Muhammed lost some weight and gained a career
May 29, 2020 18:51 IST
Man’s grooming routine for ‘pets’ will make you ROFL. Watch
May 29, 2020 18:51 IST
ED attaches AgustaWestland scam accused Rajiv Saxena’s assets worth Rs 385 cr
May 29, 2020 18:54 IST
Sehwag sends home-cooked food for migrant workers, draws praise
May 29, 2020 18:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.