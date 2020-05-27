Sections
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan is quarantining with ex Sussanne Khan and their sons at his stunning sea-facing home. See inside pics, video

Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan are stationed at his sea-facing home in Mumbai currently. See inside photos and videos.

Updated: May 27, 2020 21:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have been sharing pictures and videos from inside his sea-facing home.

Hrithik Roshan, whose chock-a-block calendar rarely allows him to spend months at a time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, is using the lockdown to spend quality time with them. He is able to do this because his ex-wife Sussanne Khan agreed to move into his house temporarily, so that both of them could be there with their children.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne have been sharing glimpses from his sea-facing home with a beautiful view that includes her makeshift outdoor workspace as well as a corner for the piano.

Sharing pictures of her new work station, Sussanne wrote on Instagram, “My temporary ‘home work space’ was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn’t get used to!”

Also read | Sara Khan calls her lip filler a ‘disaster’: ‘I didn’t like my look at that time’



Hrithik’s sprawling house is spread across approximately 3,000 sq ft. Originally a 4 BHK, it was broken down by interior designer Ashiesh Shah into a den and two bedrooms. It also has a foosball table, billiards table as well as a vending machine which gives out chocolates.



 

 

 

 

 

 

Recently, Sussanne wrote for Vogue that during the lockdown, the family gets together for an hour every day, five days a week, to read. Hrithik came up with the idea of everyone sitting in the same room and reading their individual books, an activity she described as her favourite.

